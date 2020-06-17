Missing Toddler: Prosecution To Close Case Against Ondo Prophet As DSS Tenders More Video Evidences

Prosecution in the ongoing trial of Prophet Alfa Babatunde, founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Ondo State, over the case of a missing one-year-old boy, Gold Eniola Kolawole, will close its case on Thursday after calling the ninth witness.

Barrister Adekola Olawoye, lead prosecutor, who is also the state's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, revealed this at the High Court sitting in Akure where Babatunde and six others are standing trial.

Olawoye told the court that the eighth witness had already given his testimony in the "video exhibit" tendered as evidence by operatives of Department of State Services against the prophet.

At the hearing of the case before Justice Olusegun Odusola, Head of Technical Unit of the DSS in Ondo State, Mr Adekunle Akanbi, tendered more video evidences detailing how the secret police obtained statements from the other defendants, who are teachers in the children department of the church where the toddler went missing.

In one of the video footages played in the court by the DSS, Mrs Esther Kayode, who is also one of the teachers and defendants in the case, said Prophet Babatunde scolded all the children teachers after the little boy was declared missing in the church.

She explained that the prophet immediately announced during the Sunday service in the church that the boy was missing and anyone, who knew his whereabouts should return him.

Mrs Kayode added that when the case became complicated, she and other teachers were all moved to Deji's Palace where they swore to an oath with a traditional water to prove their innocence over Kolawole's disappearance in the presence of his parents.

Defence counsels, Olusola Oke and Akinyemi Omoware, also cross-examined the DSS operative in the court over his involvement in the video recording while the statements of the defendants were obtained in custody.



In his ruling, Justice Odusola said he gave room for the DSS to play the videos in order for the court to be sure that the defendants in the case were not quizzed nor their statements taken under duress.

He, however, adjourned the case until Thursday June 18, 2020 for prosecution to close his case in the ongoing trial.

He also ordered that Prophet Babatunde and co-defendants were returned to the facility of the correctional centre in Olokuta, Akure.

The defendants are standing trial on a three-count charge including conspiracy to commit felony to wit aiding and abetting kidnapping, aiding and abetting to kidnap and destroy evidence.