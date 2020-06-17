Suspected Members Of Cult Gang Terrorising Ondo Coastal Communities Arrested

The cult members were apprehended after killing a member of a rival cult group around the Zion area of Igbokoda town.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

A group of suspected cult members, who had been terrorising some communities under Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have been arrested by the police.

The cult members were apprehended after killing a member of a rival cult group around the Zion area of Igbokoda town.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the suspects, who belong to the "Aiye Confraternity", buried the corpse of the rival cult member in a shallow grave to cover up their crime.

A two-minute footage obtained by SaharaReporters showed how the young man was shot twice in the neck by the cult group. 

The identities of those arrested is yet to be revealed by the police. 

Sources in Igbokoda revealed that men of the Anti-cultism Unit of the Ondo Police Command nabbed the suspects at different locations.

One of the sources, who spoke under the condition of anonimity, said police had visited the scene where the boy was buried and exhumed his corpse for investigations. 

"The cult members killed the boy, a member of another rival cult group last week Monday in Igbokoda and everywhere became tensed. 

"I learnt that the boy and his friend were abducted by the cult group around Larada Street in Igbokoda. His friend escaped with deep cuts and injuries but the boy was not lucky as they shot and hacked him to death in the bush," one source said. 

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects when contacted by SaharaReporters, said they had been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Tension In Bayelsa Over Killing Of Seven Policemen For Alleged Armed Robbery In Delta
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME US Sanctions 6 Nigerian Cyber Criminals For Stealing $6m From US Businesses, Individuals
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Missing Toddler: Prosecution To Close Case Against Ondo Prophet As DSS Tenders More Video Evidences
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reforms
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Radio Broadcaster, Dan Foster, Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Working Committee Rejects Giadom As Acting National Chairman Of Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Police Tighten Security At APC National Secretariat In Abuja As Giadom Takes Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Personal Assistant
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Tension In Bayelsa Over Killing Of Seven Policemen For Alleged Armed Robbery In Delta
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki's Loyalists May Reverse Decisions Made By Suspended APC Chair, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Jiti Ogunye Slams Nigerian Judiciary, Says Country In ‘Era Of Jurisprudential Flux’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad