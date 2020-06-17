Suspected Members Of Cult Gang Terrorising Ondo Coastal Communities Arrested

A group of suspected cult members, who had been terrorising some communities under Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have been arrested by the police.

The cult members were apprehended after killing a member of a rival cult group around the Zion area of Igbokoda town.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the suspects, who belong to the "Aiye Confraternity", buried the corpse of the rival cult member in a shallow grave to cover up their crime.

A two-minute footage obtained by SaharaReporters showed how the young man was shot twice in the neck by the cult group.



The identities of those arrested is yet to be revealed by the police.

Sources in Igbokoda revealed that men of the Anti-cultism Unit of the Ondo Police Command nabbed the suspects at different locations.

One of the sources, who spoke under the condition of anonimity, said police had visited the scene where the boy was buried and exhumed his corpse for investigations.

"The cult members killed the boy, a member of another rival cult group last week Monday in Igbokoda and everywhere became tensed.

"I learnt that the boy and his friend were abducted by the cult group around Larada Street in Igbokoda. His friend escaped with deep cuts and injuries but the boy was not lucky as they shot and hacked him to death in the bush," one source said.

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects when contacted by SaharaReporters, said they had been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

