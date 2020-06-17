Tension In Bayelsa Over Killing Of Seven Policemen For Alleged Armed Robbery In Delta

There was uproar on Wednesday within the Bayelsa State Police Command following the killing of seven policemen in Ughelli, Delta State, over their alleged involvement in armed robbery operations in the area.

A police sergeant attached to the state police command armoury was also arrested and transfered to the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja over his alleged involvement in the illegal hiring of guns to criminal elements in the state.

It was gathered that the seven policemen were shot dead during a gun battle with men of the Delta State Anti-Robbery Squad.

Though the Bayelsa State Command had refused to make any announcement on the development, sources confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

Already, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan, is reported to have led a team of officers to the Delta State Command to retrieve the corpses of the accused policemen.

A source said, "They were reported to have been engaging in armed robbery activities when they faced the Delta Special Anti-robbery squad in a shootout. They were all killed."

Spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, Asinim Butswat, was unavailable for comments when contacted by SaharaReporters.

