Tension In Bayelsa Over Killing Of Seven Policemen For Alleged Armed Robbery In Delta

It was gathered that the seven policemen were shot dead during a gun battle with men of the Delta State Anti-Robbery Squad.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

There was uproar on Wednesday within the Bayelsa State Police Command following the killing of seven policemen in Ughelli, Delta State, over their alleged involvement in armed robbery operations in the area. 

A police sergeant attached to the state police command armoury was also arrested and transfered to the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja over his alleged involvement in the illegal hiring of guns to criminal elements in the state. 

It was gathered that the seven policemen were shot dead during a gun battle with men of the Delta State Anti-Robbery Squad. 

Though the Bayelsa State Command had refused to make any announcement on the development, sources confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday night. 

Already, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan, is reported to have led a team of officers to the Delta State Command to retrieve the corpses of the accused policemen. 

A source said, "They were reported to have been engaging in armed robbery activities when they faced the Delta Special Anti-robbery squad in a shootout. They were all killed."

Spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, Asinim Butswat, was unavailable for comments when contacted by SaharaReporters.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Lay Ambush For Participants Of Rape, Killings Protest Scheduled For Thursday In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Members Of Cult Gang Terrorising Ondo Coastal Communities Arrested
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reforms
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME Rights Group Demands Justice After Its members Were 'Stripped Naked' By Police
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Radio Broadcaster, Dan Foster, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Jiti Ogunye Slams Nigerian Judiciary, Says Country In ‘Era Of Jurisprudential Flux’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News 22-year-old Female Ekiti University Student Dies In Boyfriend's Apartment In Osun
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME US Sanctions 6 Nigerian Cyber Criminals For Stealing $6m From US Businesses, Individuals
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC National Working Committee Rejects Giadom As Acting National Chairman Of Party
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Police Tighten Security At APC National Secretariat In Abuja As Giadom Takes Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigerian Army Personnel Threatens To Make Musician 'Pay Big Time' Over Song Condemning Human Rights Abuses In Country
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad