US Sanctions 6 Nigerian Cyber Criminals For Stealing $6m From US Businesses, Individuals

The Nigerians targeted US businesses and individuals through deceptive global threats known as business email compromise (BEC) and romance fraud.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 17, 2020

The Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control, in a coordinated action with the U.S. Department of Justice, on Tuesday, announced it had taken action against six Nigerian nationals for allegedly conducting an elaborate scheme to steal over six million dollars from vulnerable victims across the United States.

The department listed the accused as Richard Uzuh, Michael Olorunyomi, Alex Ogunshakin, Felix Okpoh, Nnamdi Benson, and Abiola Kayode.

The Nigerians targeted US businesses and individuals through deceptive global threats known as business email compromise (BEC) and romance fraud.

According to the State Department, American citizens lost over $6,000,000 due to these individuals’ BEC fraud schemes.

The Nigerians reportedly  impersonated business executives, requested and received wire transfers from legitimate business accounts.

In a statement posted on the US Department of State's official website and titled, "U.S. Sanctions Nigerian Cyber Actors for Targeting U.S. Businesses and Individuals" the US dept said, “Technological advancements that provide greater interconnectivity also offer greater opportunity for exploitation by malicious actors who target at-risk Americans.

"Today, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control took action against six Nigerian nationals, pursuant to Executive Order 13694 as amended, for conducting an elaborate online scheme to steal more than $6 million from victims across the United States.

"The six individuals designated today manipulated their victims to gain access to their sensitive information and financial resources. The U.S. will not tolerate such gross misuse of technology.

" The United States will use all of the tools at our disposal to defend the American people and businesses from malign actors that seek to target them, including cyber-enabled actors who prey on vulnerable Americans and businesses."

“As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons that are in the possession or control of U.S. persons or within or transiting the United States are blocked, and U.S. persons generally are prohibited from dealing with them.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Missing Toddler: Prosecution To Close Case Against Ondo Prophet As DSS Tenders More Video Evidences
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Three Suspects Linked To Ondo Banker's Death Arrested In Niger State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Security Task Force Arrests Notorious Akure-Owo Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Customs Officials ‘Intercept’ Dangote Truck With 150 Bags Of Smuggled Rice
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption 150 SANS Volunteer To Represent CJN Onnoghen In Court
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Personal Assistant
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Police Tighten Security At APC National Secretariat In Abuja As Giadom Takes Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki's Loyalists May Reverse Decisions Made By Suspended APC Chair, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News 22-year-old Female Ekiti University Student Dies In Boyfriend's Apartment In Osun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Enugu Council Chairman, Omeje, Dies Five Months After Youths Protested Against His Administration With Coffin
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Local Airlines To Commence Skeletal Operations On June 21 In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad