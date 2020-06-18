BREAKING: APC Crisis Gets Messier As Giadom Obtains Court Order To Act As National Chairman

Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Victor Giadom, has obtained a court order to confirm him as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

According to the court order dated June 18, 2020 with suit No FCT/HC/M/7707/2020 and sighted by SaharaReporters, the lifespan of the previous order granted to Giadom on March 17, 2020 was extended.

The order reads, "Consequently and in line with rule No 5 of the COVID-19 direction of the FCT High Court 2020, the order of this court made on the 16th Day of March, 2020 is hereby extended for a period of 2 weeks.

"Application is hereby granted as prayed."

The National Working Committee of the party had in a meeting on Wednesday night declared Giadom's seat vacant, claiming that he had ceased to be an officer of the party since 2018.

The APC said that Giadom resigned in 2018 to contest as deputy governorship candidate of the party in Rivers State.

