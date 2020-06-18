BREAKING: Police Apprehend Woman Among Nine-man Rape Gang In Adamawa State

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the news to SaharaReporters on Thursday in Yola, the state capital.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 18, 2020

A 30-year-old lady, Zainab Jafaru, was part of a nine-man rape gang arrested by the police in Adamawa State.

He said, "On the 13/6/2020  following a report received from a 33-year-old lady raped by a syndicate of nine at Gerio, a remote area of Jambutu ,Yola North LGA, police operatives attached to the command's monitoring team arrested Ahmadu Ismail (20years);

Salu Buba (25year); Muhammed Ali (78yrs); Abubakar Ali (28years) and Zainab Jafaru (Female) 30 years. 

"The incident happened on 12/6/2020 when the fifth suspect, Zainab Jafaru, deceived the complainant to accompany her to a certain place to meet her boyfriend.

"Upon arrival, Zainab's boyfriend (now on the run) invited his gang, who forcefully had sexual intercourse with the complainant one after another."

Nguroje further clarified that the lady, Zainab Jafaru, will be charged to court for aiding and abetting gang rape.

The police also informed our correspondent of the arrest of a 42-year-old man, Ahmadu Idris, who molested a 13-year-old girl at Gbalang under Numan Local Government Area of the state.

 

Saharareporters, New York

