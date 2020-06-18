BREAKING: Police Arrest CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere, On Orders Of House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila Over Infectious Disease Bill

His arrest is at the instance of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, SaharaReporters can confirm.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 18, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties.

Ugochinyere was arrested at his residence in Abuja on Thursday and still being held at the a police facility in Maitama, Abuja, as at the time of this report.

Recall that a federal high court in Abuja barred the police and the Department of State Services from arresting Ugochinyere on June 4.

Ugochinyere had accused the House of Representatives of bribery over the infectious disease bill and in a resolution, the lawmakers directed that he be arrested. 

In a suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/475/2020, the court had earlier granted Ugochinyere’s prayer that the House of Representatives be barred from proceeding with its plan to hold a hearing on the allegation.  

Othman Musa, the judge, who delivered the ruling in the suit number FCT/HC/BW/CV/120/2020, ordered the security agencies not to give any effect to the resolution of the House for disobeying previous orders granted by the court.  

The court also advised parties to the suit not to take any further steps in defiance of the order as any such directive shall be void.

Saharareporters, New York

