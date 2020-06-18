BREAKING: Police Arrest Katsina Students Over Protest Against Insecurity

Several members of the National Association of Nigerian Students and National Association of Katsina State Students were arrested in Katsina on Thursday following a peaceful protest calling for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the deteriorating security situation in the state.

SaharaReporters gathered that at least 20 students were arrested and taken away by the police.

The students, during the protest, said the Buhari-led administration and Governor Aminu Bello Masari had failed to tackle the bloodletting in the state.

Scores of individuals have been killed by bandits across most parts of Katsina in recent weeks, rendering hundreds of families homeless and resorting to begging for food and water for survival.

Earlier this week, governor of the state, Masari, apologised to the people of Katsina for failing to protect them against bandits that have made their lives a living hell.