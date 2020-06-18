BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough

Disclosing this to State House correspondents on Thursday after a security briefing, the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), said the President was unhappy with the current state of security in the country.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 18, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday criticized service chiefs in Nigeria over their strategy in tackling insecurity, warning them to be alive to security problems bedeviling the country.

Disclosing this to State House correspondents on Thursday after a security briefing, the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), said the President was unhappy with the current state of security in the country. 

According to Monguno, the President said, though the security chiefs had been doing their best, their best had not been good enough for the challenges facing the nation.

He also expressed displeasure over the lack of synergy amongst security forces and charged the various aspects of the security architecture to work together to solve the nation’s security challenges.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Accept Court Judgment In Good Faith, Oshiomhole Says After Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Crisis Gets Messier As Giadom Obtains Court Order To Act As National Chairman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Oluwatoyin Salau Murder Suspect Tells Mom Why He Strangled Her
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Accept Court Judgment In Good Faith, Oshiomhole Says After Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity United Kingdom Raises The Alarm Over Genocide On Christians In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Crisis Gets Messier As Giadom Obtains Court Order To Act As National Chairman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Alleged Corruption: Court Extends Order Stopping Obaseki From Arresting Oshiomhole
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Oshiomhole, Obaseki And APC’s Game Of Long Knives By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad