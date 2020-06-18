BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday criticized service chiefs in Nigeria over their strategy in tackling insecurity, warning them to be alive to security problems bedeviling the country.

Disclosing this to State House correspondents on Thursday after a security briefing, the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), said the President was unhappy with the current state of security in the country.

According to Monguno, the President said, though the security chiefs had been doing their best, their best had not been good enough for the challenges facing the nation.

He also expressed displeasure over the lack of synergy amongst security forces and charged the various aspects of the security architecture to work together to solve the nation’s security challenges.

