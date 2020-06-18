Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan

Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, met with the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, and the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

ThePunch reports that the meeting was held at the Abuja residence of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, in Asokoro.

Although details were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report late on Wednesday, it was gathered that the two PDP leaders and some others in attendance, gave the Edo State governor an assurance of their support.

A source privy to the meeting said, “The meeting was held after a virtual meeting with PDP governors in their various locations. That is all I can say.”

It was gathered that the issues discussed included the fate of Obaseki’s deputy and others who would join the PDP with him.

The meeting came barely one week to the Edo State PDP

Primary scheduled for June 23.