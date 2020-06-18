EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-Attorney-General Of Nigeria, Adoke, For Alleged Money Laundering

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), has been re-arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on money laundering-related charges.

The ex-AGF was re-arraigned alongside an Abuja-based businessman, Aliyu Abubakar, before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The case marked FHC/ABJ/CR/39/2017 contained seven counts, with six of them relating to Adoke.

The re-arraignment was necessitated by a petition by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the first trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako.

It was gathered that following the petition, the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, re-assigned the case to Justice Inyang Ekwo.

EFCC alleged in the charges that they committed the money laundering offences involving over N400m in Abuja in September 2013.

In the counts concerning Adoke, he was accused of among others of receiving the dollar equivalent of N300m from Abubakar, paying the dollar equivalent of N367,318,800 to one Usman Mohammed Bello, and allegedly using the sum of N300m, which was alleged to be part of the proceeds of unlawful activities, all in violations of various provisions of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

The ex-AGF, who served during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, was equally accused of making “structured cash payments in 22 tranches” amounting to N80m and another of such structured payments in 13 tranches, estimated at N50m, into his Unity Bank account.

