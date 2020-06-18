EFCC Working With FBI To Arrest Partner Of Nigeria's Most Wanted Hacker, Hushpuppi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed that it was working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify and prosecute local partners of Instagram celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode, popularly known as hushpuppi.

The EFCC described Hushpuppi as "Nigerian most-wanted hacker", adding that the commission was familiar with details of his money laundering transactions.

"The commission is familiar with details of his money laundering transactions involving many high-profile cyber criminals facing trial in Nigeria.

"The commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him. Local cyber criminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated," a statement by the commission reads.

Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates in connection with a $35m ventilator scam.

His case has been referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution and is currently being questioned by prosecutors at the Bur Dubai section, a local newspaper in UAE reported.