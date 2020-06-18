Flood Sweeps Away Four-year-old Boy In Lagos

A yet to be identified four-year-old boy has been swept away by flood caused by heavy rainfall in Lagos.



The incident took place at No 38, Fashola Street off Olabode Street, Papa Asafa, Orile Agege, on Thursday.



Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the development and said a search and rescue operation was underway.



“Response team from the agency has been dispatched immediately with search and rescue operation ongoing,” he said.



The boy is yet to be recovered at the time of this report.