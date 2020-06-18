Flood Sweeps Away Four-year-old Boy In Lagos

The boy is yet to be recovered at the time of this report.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 18, 2020

A yet to be identified four-year-old boy has been swept away by flood caused by heavy rainfall in Lagos.

The incident took place at No 38, Fashola Street off Olabode Street, Papa Asafa, Orile Agege, on Thursday. 

Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the development and said a search and rescue operation was underway.

“Response team from the agency has been dispatched immediately with search and rescue operation ongoing,” he said.

The boy is yet to be recovered at the time of this report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Ondo State Residents Lack Potable Water Despite Government's N3bn Investment In Water Schemes
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Environment Buhari To Attend Climate Change Conference In Morocco
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Sierra Leone: At Least 400 Dead, 600 Missing As Week Of Mourning For Mudslide Victims Begins
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Modular Refineries Will End Illegal Refining, Save Environment In Niger Delta -Kachikwu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Firefighter: We Saw Otedola Bridge Tanker Explosion From Our Office And Knew It Would Be Catastrophic
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Scores Trapped As Church Collapses On Worshippers During Mass In Delta
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji, Is Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I Accept Court Judgment In Good Faith, Oshiomhole Says After Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity United Kingdom Raises The Alarm Over Genocide On Christians In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Oluwatoyin Salau Murder Suspect Tells Mom Why He Strangled Her
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Crisis Gets Messier As Giadom Obtains Court Order To Act As National Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad