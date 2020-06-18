Group Petitions EFCC To Investigate, Prosecute Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Over Corruption Allegations

SaharaReporters had in a series of reports revealed how Obasa and his allies in the Lagos Assembly appropriated public funds to personal accounts illegally.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 18, 2020

The Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate and prosecute Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, over allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

GCSDN in a petition signed by its Chairman, Fredrick Odorige, said recent revelations on Obasa by SaharaReporters raised serious concern and must not be tolerated or swept under the carpet.

The petition reads, “It is the commonwealth of the people of Lagos State. It is happening at a time when Nigeria have been listed as the poverty capital of the world with about 100 million persons living in poverty.  Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

“Our country has been brought this low due to decades of silence by the Nigerian people on corruption. We have decided not to remain silent anymore especially because national budget is being entirely funded through borrowing and our people are becoming poorer by the day.

“Some of the various publications about the corrupt practices have the following titles and links: 

“Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Gives Mistress N34m To Organise Media, CSO Parley: http://saharareporters.com/2020/05/19/lagos-assembly-speaker-obasa-gives-mistress-n34m-organise-media-

“EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Approves N258m For Printing Of Invitation Cards- For —House Inauguration Two Months After Event Held: http://saharareporters.com/2020/05/15/exclusive-lagos-assembly-speaker-obasa-approves-n258m-printing-invitation-cards-house

“Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Pays N60m To Social Media Influencers To Attack SaharaReporters; http://saharareporters.com/2020/05/16/lagos-assembly-speaker-obasa- · pavs-n60m-social-media-influencers-attack-saharareporters

“EXPOSED: 64 Bank Accounts Linked To BVN Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa: http://saharareporters.com/2020/05/23/exposed-64-bank-accounts-linked-bvn-lagos- assembly-speaker-obasa

“EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Fraudulently Collected N53m For Travel With Mistress To United States: http://saharareporters.com/2020/05/14/exclusive-lagos-assembly-speaker-obasa-fraudulently-collected-n53m-travel-mistress-united.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

