N700m Fraud: Court Adjourns Case Against Edo APC Governorship Aspirant, Ize-Iyamu

Justice M. G. Umar of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State, has again adjourned the money laundering case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, All Progressives Congress aspirant for the 2020 Edo State governorship election.

Ize-Iyamu is being prosecuted by the EFCC alongside Lucky Imasuen, former deputy governor of Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, PDP Chairman in Edo State; Tony Aziegbemi and Efe Erimuoghae.

The judge adjourned the case after one of the counsels challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

At Thursday’s sitting, prosecution counsel, Francis Jibro, told the court that the matter was for ruling on the competence of the eight-count charge preferred against the defendants.

The presiding Judge, Justice M. G. Umar said that the charges filed by the commission against the defendants were not defective.

The defendants had at the last sitting challenged the charges on the ground that they contained the name of Chief Tony Anenih, who is now deceased.

Counsel to the first defendant, Charles Edosomwan, SAN, told the court that he had filed a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

"In spite of the ruling, we have a motion dated June 1 2020, challenging the jurisdiction of this honourable court to entertain proceedings."

The same position was canvassed by counsels to the other defendants.

However, EFCC's lawyer told the court that based on the ruling of the court, which found the charges not defective, the next thing was for the defendants to take their pleas.

Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), counsel to Dan Orbih, said he was not challenging the ruling of court but the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to hear the matter.

Justice Umar after listening to all parties adjourned the case until July 2, 2020 for hearing.