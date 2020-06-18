NANS Zone A Demands Release Of Arrested Katsina Student Leaders During Protest

The National Association of Nigerian Students (Zone A) has demanded the immediate release of student leaders arrested on Thursday during a protest against rising insecurity in Katsina State.

In a statement by Zakari Hashim, Coordinator of NANS Zone A, the group condemned the harassment of peaceful protesters, calling for the police to do the right thing.

The statement reads, "It has become pertinent to make this release, sequel to the arrest of some Katsina State student leaders by Nigeria Police Force, Katsina State Command. At least 20 students were arrested and taken away by the police.

"The students leaders, who were out to protest against the incessant killings going in the state, were arrested a day after the arrest of Nastur Ashir Sheriff, Chairman Board of Trustees, Coalition of Northern Groups.

"Among the arrested student leaders is Abu Bature Dandume, Assistant Secretary-General of NANS zone A. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Katsina Students Over Protest Against Insecurity

"It is laughable that the security agency that don't know the whereabout of Adamu Alero and his co-bandits has the guts to arrest peaceful protesters in an attempt to silence dissenting voices.

"We give the NPF Katsina State Command 24 hours to release our students or face mass exodus of Nigerian students into the state."



See Also Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina