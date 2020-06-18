Obinwanne Okeke 'Invictus' Pleads Guilty To $11m Fraud In United States

Obinwanne Okeke, Nigerian businessman and owner of Invictus Group, has pleaded guilty to fraud in the United States.



He is expected to be sentenced on October 22.

Okeke, who was arrested in August 2019 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has admitted to $11m fraud.



The 32-year old admitted to American prosecutors that he was involved in computer-based fraud between 2015 and 2019, Premium Times reports.



Joshua Stueve, a spokesperson for the United States District Court for Eastern District of Virginia on Thursday said that Okeke could spend 20 years maximum penalty in an American jail.



“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors,” the court official said.



Robert Krask, an American judge of the district, certified the guilty plea on Thursday morning to clear the path for Okeke’s sentencing.



Okeke and other alleged conspirators said to still be at large were accused of targeting American businesses in a probe led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Unatrac, a subsidiary of heavy equipment giant Caterpillar, was amongst the companies said to have been targeted by the cartel in a business email compromise scheme for several years.

Over $11m was said to have been traced to the ring, amidst claims that Okeke allegedly used proceeds of his illicit dealings to build a business empire in Abuja and other parts of Nigeria.