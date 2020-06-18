Obinwanne Okeke 'Invictus' Pleads Guilty To $11m Fraud In United States

The 32-year old admitted to American prosecutors that he was involved in computer-based fraud between 2015 and 2019.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 18, 2020

Obinwanne Okeke, Nigerian businessman and owner of Invictus Group, has pleaded guilty to fraud in the United States.

He is expected to be sentenced on October 22.

Okeke, who was arrested in August 2019 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has admitted to $11m fraud.

The 32-year old admitted to American prosecutors that he was involved in computer-based fraud between 2015 and 2019, Premium Times reports. 

Joshua Stueve, a spokesperson for the United States District Court for Eastern District of Virginia on Thursday said that Okeke could spend 20 years maximum penalty in an American jail.

“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors,” the court official said.

Robert Krask, an American judge of the district, certified the guilty plea on Thursday morning to clear the path for Okeke’s sentencing.

Okeke and other alleged conspirators said to still be at large were accused of targeting American businesses in a probe led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Unatrac, a subsidiary of heavy equipment giant Caterpillar, was amongst the companies said to have been targeted by the cartel in a business email compromise scheme for several years. 
Over $11m was said to have been traced to the ring, amidst claims that Okeke allegedly used proceeds of his illicit dealings to build a business empire in Abuja and other parts of Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Working With FBI To Arrest Partner Of Nigeria's Most Wanted Hacker, Hushpuppi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption N700m Fraud: Court Adjourns Case Against Edo APC Governorship Aspirant, Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Corruption: Court Extends Order Stopping Obaseki From Arresting Oshiomhole
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Benue Deputy Speaker, Clerk For Alleged N5m Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-Attorney-General Of Nigeria, Adoke, For Alleged Money Laundering
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji, Is Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I Accept Court Judgment In Good Faith, Oshiomhole Says After Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity United Kingdom Raises The Alarm Over Genocide On Christians In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Oluwatoyin Salau Murder Suspect Tells Mom Why He Strangled Her
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Crisis Gets Messier As Giadom Obtains Court Order To Act As National Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad