President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis

Inside sources say the latest step by the President could further stir the bad blood among different power blocs in Aso Villa, especially with the First Lady vowing to take a pound of flesh for being embarrassed

by Sahara Reporters Jun 18, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has fired his security details and other persons in Aso Villa over the role they played in the crisis between his wife, Aisha, and Sabiu 'Tunde' Yusuf, his assistant.

Those fired by Buhari on Wednesday included his Chief Personal Security Officer, Chief Detail to President, ADC to the First Lady, Escort Commander, ADC National Defence Council, and 37 others from the villa.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday exclusively reported that President Buhari, who was deeply angered by the embarrassing crisis in Aso Villa, was preparing to fire his security details and some top aides for the roles they all played in dragging the Presidency into the mud.

It was gathered that President Buhari decided to take the step after Mamman Daura, his nephew and one of his closest confidants, was seen weeping as he made his way to his office. 

Daura was said to have informed Buhari that his security aides were not only after Yusuf’s life but his own as well. See Also Exclusive Aso Rock Villa Fracas: Buhari Prepares To Sack Top Security Aides Over Alleged Threat To His Cabal 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Buhari gave the nod for all persons involved in the alleged threat to the lives of the two men to be removed.

The crisis started with Yusuf's refusal to embark on a 14-day isolation period after returning to Abuja from a trip to Lagos last week.

This led to the arrest and eventual redeployment of the Aide De Camp to Mrs Buhari and other security details attached to her after it was claimed that they threatened to kill the President's Assistant in the process of trying to get him out of the Villa. See Also Exclusive Aso Villa Crisis: How Tinubu Provided Jet That Flew President Buhari’s Aide From Lagos To Abuja To Flout COVID-19 Lockdown Order 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Inside sources say the latest step by the President could further stir the bad blood among different power blocs in Aso Villa, especially with the First Lady vowing to take a pound of flesh for being embarrassed by Yusuf and other 'cabal' members.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Corruption: Court Extends Order Stopping Obaseki From Arresting Oshiomhole
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Governors Should Have Sleepless Nights Over Insecurity In Nigeria —Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Condemns Arrest Of Katsina Protest Leader, Urges President Buhari To Go After Bandits And Not Critics
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Oluwatoyin Salau Murder Suspect Tells Mom Why He Strangled Her
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Tension In Bayelsa Over Killing Of Seven Policemen For Alleged Armed Robbery In Delta
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Radio Broadcaster, Dan Foster, Is Dead
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Corruption: Court Extends Order Stopping Obaseki From Arresting Oshiomhole
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News 22-year-old Female Ekiti University Student Dies In Boyfriend's Apartment In Osun
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Governors Should Have Sleepless Nights Over Insecurity In Nigeria —Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Herdsmen: Defend Yourselves, Ohanaeze Tells Igbo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity COVID-19: Abia Government Seals Church, Market In Aba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Personal Assistant
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad