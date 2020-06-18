Task Force Bust Illegal Miners In Ondo

Those apprehended are mostly from the Northern part of the country, who prospect for gold and other mineral resources.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 18, 2020

No fewer than 500 illegal miners working in an unauthorised camp have been arrested in Ondo State.

Those apprehended are mostly from the Northern part of the country, who prospect for gold and other mineral resources. 

Silas Godwin, Mine Officer in charge of Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in Ondo State, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in Akure on Thursday. 

He told SaharaReporters that the Special Mines Surveillance Task Force busted the location of the suspects at Ile-Oluji area of Okeigbo in the state. 

He said the illegal activities of the suspects was noticed based on intelligence information obtained from members of the communities, who had been lamenting the damage done to their land. 

Godwin explained that no responsible government will watch its land being destroyed and degraded by unauthorised persons seeking personal gain. 

He said, "By the time we got the information, we moved into the site and arrested them working without the Ministry of Mines backing.

"From the information we got from them, they said they were looking for gold but we will get to verify this by the time we commence investigation."

Godwin affirmed that both the state and Federal Government was ready to take appropriate step to stop illegal gold mining anywhere in the country.

According to him, illegal mining had become a source of worry to the government and if not properly checked could lead to both evironmental and human health problems.

He added, "Anybody that want to go into mining should know that it must be backed by law and due process because there are laid down guidelines for them to venture into mining."

One of the suspects, Mr Awalu Salisu, revealed that he was a labourer in the site and was contracted from the North for the illegal mining job.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Oluwatoyin Salau Murder Suspect Tells Mom Why He Strangled Her
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I Accept Court Judgment In Good Faith, Oshiomhole Says After Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Crisis Gets Messier As Giadom Obtains Court Order To Act As National Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity United Kingdom Raises The Alarm Over Genocide On Christians In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Apprehend Woman Among Nine-man Rape Gang In Adamawa State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad