Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police

The paper also revealed his real name as Raymond Abbas and his real age as 38 years.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 18, 2020

The police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have explained why popular

Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Hushpuppi, was arrested on June 10, 2020.

UAE’s online newspaper, The National, reported on Wednesday that he was arrested on multiple fraud charges along with 12 other accomplices.

The paper also revealed his real name as Raymond Abbas and his real age as 38 years. 

His case has been referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution and is currently being questioned by prosecutors at the Bur Dubai section, the paper reported.

“The prosecutors have charged him for “obtaining money from others through fraudulent means,” the paper said.

According to The National, security officers in UAE arrested Hushpuppi and the 12 others against widespread belief that it was Interpol that carried out the operation.

“They would send out letters from email addresses almost identical to those of legitimate companies targeting customers of these companies with the purpose of diverting payments to themselves,” said a senior prosecutor quoted by the paper.

“Initial information includes that he was part of this gang which fraudulently obtained cash and cars from people.

“His statement was taken by prosecution but this is just the beginning of prosecution investigations.”

The paper also reported that Hushpuppi is wanted for fraud crimes in Europe, the United States and Nigeria.

The 38-year-old has over two million followers on Instagram where he is famed for displaying wealth and a life of luxury.

 On Hushpuppi: “This is Not Just An Ordinary Nigerian Scam.” -Kemi Olunloyo WATCH: On Hushpuppi: “This is Not Just An Ordinary Nigerian Scam.” -Kemi Olunloyo

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Oluwatoyin Salau Murder Suspect Tells Mom Why He Strangled Her
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Apprehend Woman Among Nine-man Rape Gang In Adamawa State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Corruption: Court Extends Order Stopping Obaseki From Arresting Oshiomhole
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Benue Deputy Speaker, Clerk For Alleged N5m Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-Attorney-General Of Nigeria, Adoke, For Alleged Money Laundering
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Demand N200,000 To Grant Bail To Woman Whose Land Was Forcefully Taken Over By Ex-Senate President Of Nigeria, Pius Anyim, Through Thugs In Ebonyi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Oluwatoyin Salau Murder Suspect Tells Mom Why He Strangled Her
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I Accept Court Judgment In Good Faith, Oshiomhole Says After Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Crisis Gets Messier As Giadom Obtains Court Order To Act As National Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity United Kingdom Raises The Alarm Over Genocide On Christians In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Apprehend Woman Among Nine-man Rape Gang In Adamawa State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere, On Orders Of House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila Over Infectious Disease Bill
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad