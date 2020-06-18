Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police

The police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have explained why popular

Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Hushpuppi, was arrested on June 10, 2020.

UAE’s online newspaper, The National, reported on Wednesday that he was arrested on multiple fraud charges along with 12 other accomplices.

The paper also revealed his real name as Raymond Abbas and his real age as 38 years.

His case has been referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution and is currently being questioned by prosecutors at the Bur Dubai section, the paper reported.

“The prosecutors have charged him for “obtaining money from others through fraudulent means,” the paper said.

According to The National, security officers in UAE arrested Hushpuppi and the 12 others against widespread belief that it was Interpol that carried out the operation.

“They would send out letters from email addresses almost identical to those of legitimate companies targeting customers of these companies with the purpose of diverting payments to themselves,” said a senior prosecutor quoted by the paper.

“Initial information includes that he was part of this gang which fraudulently obtained cash and cars from people.

“His statement was taken by prosecution but this is just the beginning of prosecution investigations.”

The paper also reported that Hushpuppi is wanted for fraud crimes in Europe, the United States and Nigeria.

The 38-year-old has over two million followers on Instagram where he is famed for displaying wealth and a life of luxury.