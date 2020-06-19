APC Denies Leadership Vacuum, Picks Holes In Giadom's Court Order

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress has declared that the party has no leadership vacuum despite the alleged ex parte order granted in favour of Victor Giadom, its Deputy National Secretary.

The party disclosed this on Friday in Abuja in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The party maintained that there was no leadership vacuum in the fold as being speculated in certain quarters.

The statement reads, "We assure our teeming members that the APC has no leadership vacuum. By the constitution of the party, Senator Ajimobi has assumed the role of National Chairman following the decision of the Court of Appeal upholding the interlocutory injunction suspending the National Chairman from office.

"Majority of members of the NWC are determined to preserve our party’s zero tolerance for impunity and will continue to uphold the law in fulfillment of the mandate given to us by members of our great party."

The party insisted that none of the four defendants named on the order obtained by Giadom were served with the originating processes in the suit.

The statement added that the party became aware of the existence of the purported order on June 17, 2020 through its circulation on social media.

It stated, "In furtherance of the above and complying with Article 14.2 (iii) of the APC constitution, Senator Ajimobi assumed the position of acting National Chairman on March 13, 2020. Article 14.2 (iii) provides: The Deputy National Chairman shall act as National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone.

"In essence, there was no vacancy to fill on the said March 16, 2020 as Senator Ajimobi had already assumed the role of Acting National Chairman."

