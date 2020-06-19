BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Joins PDP

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the PDP on Friday afternoon.

“Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H.E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state secretariat of our party in Benin City, Edo State.

Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP,” the tweet read.

In the video that accompanied the tweet, Obaseki made his declaration to all Nigerians “within the state and across the country, to become a member of PDP.”

