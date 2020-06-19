BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Joins PDP

In the video that accompanied the tweet, Obaseki made his declaration to all Nigerians “within the state and across the country, to become a member of PDP.”

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 19, 2020

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the PDP on Friday afternoon. 

“Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H.E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state secretariat of our party in Benin City, Edo State.

Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP,” the tweet read.

In the video that accompanied the tweet, Obaseki made his declaration to all Nigerians “within the state and across the country, to become a member of PDP.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N700m Fraud: Court Adjourns Case Against Edo APC Governorship Aspirant, Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Of Ex-Plateau State Governor, Dariye, Kidnapped
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption N700m Fraud: Court Adjourns Case Against Edo APC Governorship Aspirant, Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attack Hometown Of Buhari’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Working With FBI To Arrest Partner Of Nigeria's Most Wanted Hacker, Hushpuppi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Obinwanne Okeke 'Invictus' Pleads Guilty To $11m Fraud In United States
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education INTERVIEW: JAMB Approved Low Cut-Off Mark For Varsity Admission To Appease Owners Of Private Universities—ASUU President
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad