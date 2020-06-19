Buhari Must Confront Security Challenges To Prevent Collapse Of Nigeria's Democracy —SDP National Chairman

Prof Adeniran, who warned of imminent danger in the country, said Nigerians were living in interesting times as general insecurity presently defines our environment and collective existence.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 19, 2020

Prof Tunde Adeniran, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately tackle the security challenges currently affecting the country to prevent the breakdown of democracy in Nigeria.

He said, "To prevent a shipwreck of our hard earned democracy at this critical juncture of our national life also requires that we confront the other threats of worsening insecurity and dwindling economy in the face of serious public health crisis occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.  Prof Tunde Adeniran

"It is true that the rising poverty and declining well-being of the citizenry among other national challenges are making many Nigerians lower their guards while some states are considering some compromise regarding protocols expected to be adhered to.

"We appeal to the states concerned and the Federal Government to please save the people of Nigeria from the possible disaster of self-annihilation if necessary protocols are not enforced against the spread of the deadly virus."

The SDP National Chairman noted that some APC politicians were bent on setting Nigeria on the path of retrogression through the perennial cycle of conflicts and confusion.

He added that as the country faces crisis in the political and health sectors, the economy should also be tackled.

Saharareporters, New York

