Community Gathers To Honour Oluwatoyin Salau

The grounds at Florida's Capital were filled with hundreds of people to share in a moment of grief and reflection for Salau. Her closest friends and many who only knew her name came to honour her.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 19, 2020

Wednesday was an emotional night in Tallahassee as family and friends celebrated the life of a young woman known for her passion and activism.

People from all around gathered at the Capital to pay their respects after police say 19-year-old Nigerian-American, Oluwatoyin Salau was murdered, WTXL reports.

"I imagined her name being in headlines," said Brooklyn Demps, a close friend of Salau's. "But not like this."

Unimaginable pain felt by those who got the chance to know her and respect from hundreds who never will.

