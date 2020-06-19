Group Seeks Support For Victims of Rape, Violent Attacks In Nigeria

The foundation lamented the horrible living conditions in Internally Displayed Peraons camps in Northern part of the country.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 19, 2020

A non-governmental organisation, Dan Alhaji Foundation, has called on the Nigerian Government and international organisations to support victims of violent attacks and rape and provide them with relief materials.

The foundation lamented the horrible living conditions in Internally Displayed Peraons camps in Northern part of the country.

Founder of the organisation, Sadia H, who addressed protesters on Thursday in Abuja, said many victims particularly women and children lacked adequate medical care, food and shelter. 

She said many of the victims could not access their farms, which has been taken over by bandits and have no alternative means of livelihoods.

Saida appealed to the government at all levels, private organisations and the international community to come to their aid and  provide them with basic necessity of life such as food and medical supplies. 

She said, "We are creating awareness on the deplorable condition of the victims of violent attacks in the North and the need for government to assist and compensate them. 

"Because their means of livelihood is just farming and they cannot go to farm again, the attackers have stolen their properties and they have nothing as we we speak."   

She narrated how over 50 people were killed by bandits in Danka and Zawa villages in Katsina State and the entire places burnt down.

"We want the whole world to know what these people are passing through especially Basari LGA in Katsina," she added.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Attack Hometown Of Buhari’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Inspector-General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Orders Probe Of D'Banj Over Rape Allegations
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Community Gathers To Honour Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Toyin And Uwa: Rape Culture In Africa And The Diaspora
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Bandits Surround Kasai Village In Katsina, Residents Trapped
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attack Hometown Of Buhari’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Dangote Cement Fired More Than 3000 Staff Without Notice, Due Process
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Working With FBI To Arrest Partner Of Nigeria's Most Wanted Hacker, Hushpuppi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Joins PDP
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Grants Obaseki, Deputy Waiver To Contest Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Denies Leadership Vacuum, Picks Holes In Giadom's Court Order
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Inspector-General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Orders Probe Of D'Banj Over Rape Allegations
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education INTERVIEW: JAMB Approved Low Cut-Off Mark For Varsity Admission To Appease Owners Of Private Universities—ASUU President
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad