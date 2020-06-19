Group Seeks Support For Victims of Rape, Violent Attacks In Nigeria

A non-governmental organisation, Dan Alhaji Foundation, has called on the Nigerian Government and international organisations to support victims of violent attacks and rape and provide them with relief materials.

The foundation lamented the horrible living conditions in Internally Displayed Peraons camps in Northern part of the country.

Founder of the organisation, Sadia H, who addressed protesters on Thursday in Abuja, said many victims particularly women and children lacked adequate medical care, food and shelter.

She said many of the victims could not access their farms, which has been taken over by bandits and have no alternative means of livelihoods.

Saida appealed to the government at all levels, private organisations and the international community to come to their aid and provide them with basic necessity of life such as food and medical supplies.

She said, "We are creating awareness on the deplorable condition of the victims of violent attacks in the North and the need for government to assist and compensate them.

"Because their means of livelihood is just farming and they cannot go to farm again, the attackers have stolen their properties and they have nothing as we we speak."

She narrated how over 50 people were killed by bandits in Danka and Zawa villages in Katsina State and the entire places burnt down.

"We want the whole world to know what these people are passing through especially Basari LGA in Katsina," she added.