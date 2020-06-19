Inspector-General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Orders Probe Of D'Banj Over Rape Allegations

Mohammed Adamu, Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, has ordered a probe into the allegations of rape levelled against musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo better known as D’Banj.



The order was in response to a petition written to the IGP by Mr Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, a lawyer to Miss Seyitan Babatayo, who accused D’Banj of raping her in 2018.



It is contained in letter with reference number CB.7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOl.484/801 signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, and addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.



It reads in part, “I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 5, 2020 received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat.



“Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards, please.”