Inspector-General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Orders Probe Of D'Banj Over Rape Allegations

The order was in response to a petition written to the IGP by Mr Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, a lawyer to Miss Seyitan Babatayo, who accused D’Banj of raping her in 2018.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 19, 2020

Mohammed Adamu, Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, has ordered a probe into the allegations of rape levelled against musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo better known as D’Banj.

The order was in response to a petition written to the IGP by Mr Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, a lawyer to Miss Seyitan Babatayo, who accused D’Banj of raping her in 2018.

It is contained in letter with reference number CB.7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOl.484/801 signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, and addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja. 

It reads in part, “I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 5, 2020 received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat.

“Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards, please.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Working With FBI To Arrest Partner Of Nigeria's Most Wanted Hacker, Hushpuppi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Romance Scammer In US Jailed Three Years For Duping Men, Women Of $900,000
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Of Ex-Plateau State Governor, Dariye, Kidnapped
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Missing Toddler: Court Admits Mobile Phone Of Ondo Prophet As Exhibit, Defence Opens Case Next Week
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption N700m Fraud: Court Adjourns Case Against Edo APC Governorship Aspirant, Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attack Hometown Of Buhari’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Working With FBI To Arrest Partner Of Nigeria's Most Wanted Hacker, Hushpuppi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Obinwanne Okeke 'Invictus' Pleads Guilty To $11m Fraud In United States
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education INTERVIEW: JAMB Approved Low Cut-Off Mark For Varsity Admission To Appease Owners Of Private Universities—ASUU President
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad