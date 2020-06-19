NCAA Launch Investigation Into Operations Of Executive Jets Services After Airlifting Naira Marley To Abuja For Concert

NCAA in a letter to the airline company said the aircraft with registration 5N-EXS operated a charter flight from Lagos to Abuja against the country’s ban on airspace amid COVID-19 pandemic.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 19, 2020

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has begun investigations into the reason why an aircraft belonging to Executive Jets Services Limited conveyed musician, Naira Marley, and ex-BB Naija housemate, Kim Oprah, to Abuja for a concert.

NCAA in a letter to the airline company said the aircraft with registration 5N-EXS operated a charter flight from Lagos to Abuja against the country’s ban on airspace amid COVID-19 pandemic.

It also asked the company to submit its Air Operator's Certificate on Monday to one Captain Sidi. 

The letter reads, “Executive Jets Services Limited is the holder of a Permit for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) number NCAA/ATR66/NCF25 issued on 10th October 2020, to operate twenty-four aircraft including CL600-2B16 (CL604) with reg. marks 5N-EXS. One of the conditions for the grant of the permit is that the aircraft shall not be used for carriage of passenger(s), cargo or mail for hire or reward.

“On Saturday, 13th June 2020, Executive Jets Services Limited operated a charter flight from Lagos to Abuja with the aircraft 5N-EXS.

“This is to inform you that the authority is investigating this matter. We wish to offer you an opportunity to discuss the matter in person or to submit a written statement by email to [email protected] with 7 (seven) days of the receipt by email of this letter. Your statement should contain all pertinent facts and any mitigating circumstances you believe may have a bearing on the matter.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 400 Die Off Libyan Coast In Capsized Boat, Reports Say
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News President Buhari To Attend Nuclear Security Summit In Washington End of March
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Major Airlines Reject Re-Routes During Abuja Airport Closure
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Quarantine Officers Continue To Defy Relocation Order, Manual Baggage Search Ban
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Dangote Cement Fired More Than 3000 Staff Without Notice, Due Process
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attack Hometown Of Buhari’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Grants Obaseki, Deputy Waiver To Contest Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Denies Leadership Vacuum, Picks Holes In Giadom's Court Order
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Again, PDP Shifts Edo Governorship Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education INTERVIEW: JAMB Approved Low Cut-Off Mark For Varsity Admission To Appease Owners Of Private Universities—ASUU President
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Joins PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I’m New APC Chairman, Giadom Says In Letter To INEC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad