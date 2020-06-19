NCAA Launch Investigation Into Operations Of Executive Jets Services After Airlifting Naira Marley To Abuja For Concert

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has begun investigations into the reason why an aircraft belonging to Executive Jets Services Limited conveyed musician, Naira Marley, and ex-BB Naija housemate, Kim Oprah, to Abuja for a concert.

NCAA in a letter to the airline company said the aircraft with registration 5N-EXS operated a charter flight from Lagos to Abuja against the country’s ban on airspace amid COVID-19 pandemic.

It also asked the company to submit its Air Operator's Certificate on Monday to one Captain Sidi.

The letter reads, “Executive Jets Services Limited is the holder of a Permit for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) number NCAA/ATR66/NCF25 issued on 10th October 2020, to operate twenty-four aircraft including CL600-2B16 (CL604) with reg. marks 5N-EXS. One of the conditions for the grant of the permit is that the aircraft shall not be used for carriage of passenger(s), cargo or mail for hire or reward.

“On Saturday, 13th June 2020, Executive Jets Services Limited operated a charter flight from Lagos to Abuja with the aircraft 5N-EXS.

“This is to inform you that the authority is investigating this matter. We wish to offer you an opportunity to discuss the matter in person or to submit a written statement by email to [email protected] with 7 (seven) days of the receipt by email of this letter. Your statement should contain all pertinent facts and any mitigating circumstances you believe may have a bearing on the matter.”