Nigerian Government Releases N4.5bn Allowances For Striking Doctors

The Nigerian Government says it has released the sum of N4.5bn to 31 teaching and special hospitals across the country.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed this on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors.

Ngige, flanked by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, said that the money was released early morning of Friday. Doctors on duty

Recalled that NARD had on Sunday directed its members to go on strike over the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment and poor remuneration for members as they battle the raging Coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “Just this morning, before we went to see Mr President, the Ministry of Finance reported that as at this morning, 3am, they have paid the allowances for hazard and inducement to 31 teaching and Federal Medical

Centres and specialist hospitals of the Federal Government service.

“And they have expended close to N4.5bn in the payment because we are paying them the arrears of April and May. The payment for June will also be done immediately these ones are sorted out.

“Again, it’s important to report to you that in consonance with what he’s saying, we have arranged a meeting for them to speak to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum because you don’t mix apples and oranges.

“The issue of health is on the concurrent list, so the federal government will do its own and the state government will be expected to do their own. Some of their grievances border on what they feel the state governments have not done.”

