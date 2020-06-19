Ondo Community Raises Alarm Over Ilegal Structure Causing Environmental Problems

Some landlords at Ala­bere Oloruntele Community in Oke-Igbo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Ig­bo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have pleaded with the state government to rescue them from environmental degra­dation in view of torrential rainfall in the state.

Spokesperson for the community, Mr Kolawole Oyekunle, told SaharaReporters on Friday that the problem was being caused by an illegal construction of a structure on a road leading to their community.

Oyekunle noted that the environmental problem had led to the damage of several buildings in the area.

He expressed fear that the community might be submerged due to illegal dredging, erection of build­ing on the setback and land reclamation if government failed to take urgent step to save their properties.

He said, "We have to quickly cry out now because some buildings are being destroyed as a result of this incident and it's still raining heavily. We need to avoid a looming disaster.

"We need to call the attention of the government to this considering the landscape and ecological challenges of the communities which has rugged hilly terrains and other geomorphic features."

According to him, officials of the Ondo State Ministry of Lands and Housing had been notified on several occasions but were only feigning ignorance to their plight.

He said, "We want the intervention of these regulatory bodies of the Federal Government to make sure that things are in order and lives and properties of people are safe."

When contacted, Deputy Director of Ondo State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development; Mr Ajanaku Osolaja, said the government was taking steps to address the environmental issue and would be meeting the communities soon.