Police Act Against Court Order In Arresting CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere —Lawyer

Ugochinyere was arrested at his residence in Abuja on Thursday on the orders of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 19, 2020

The legal team of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties, has condemned his arrest, saying it is a flagrant disobedient of a court order restraining the police to arrest him.

Chibuzor C. Ezike, who spoke for his legal team, also revealed that the police had begun to torture Ugochinyere in their custody.

He urged the police to obey the order of the court in line with the rule of law as they have been served with the court.  Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

He said, "However, in their usual disobedience to lawful orders of court, the police, still on the instigation of Mr Gbajabiamila has arrested our client and have immediately began to torture him.

"We call on the Inspector-General of Police to harken to the order of the court and release our client immediately so as not to incur further odium from well-meaning lovers of democracy and constitutionality.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere, On Orders Of House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila Over Infectious Disease Bill 0 Comments 21 Hours Ago

"The injunction order of the court and all processes in the matter have been served on the police including the hearing notice notifying that the matter has been adjourned for definite hearing on 30th June, 2020. The matter came up for hearing yesterday with being 17th June, 2020 and the Director General SSS and National Assembly both appeared in court and have filed their defences while the police refused to appear or file any defence."

Ezike said that Nigerians should hold the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Gbajabiamila fully responsible should any harm or anything untoward happen to Ugochinyere.

Recall that a federal high court in Abuja barred the police and the Department of State Services from arresting Ugochinyere on June 4.

Ugochinyere had accused the House of Representatives of bribery over the infectious disease bill and in a resolution, the lawmakers directed that he be arrested.

In a suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/475/2020, the court had earlier granted Ugochinyere’s prayer that the House of Representatives be barred from proceeding with its plan to hold a hearing on the allegation.  

Othman Musa, the judge, who delivered the ruling in the suit number FCT/HC/BW/CV/120/2020, ordered the security agencies not to give any effect to the resolution of the House for disobeying previous orders granted by the court.  

The court also advised parties to the suit not to take any further steps in defiance of the order as any such directive shall be void.

Saharareporters, New York

