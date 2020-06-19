Police Extort N50,000 To Grant Bail To Witness In Land Forcefully Taken Over By Ex-Senate President Of Nigeria, Pius Anyim, Through Thugs In Ebonyi

Friday Ovia, a key witness that saw Mr Chindeu Nicholas Makwe, a Director with the National Health Insurance Scheme, physically assault one Mrs Orji at her husband’s farm in Ovumnte, Ishiagu, Ebonyi State, has been released.

Ovia was arrested by the Divisional Police Officer of Ivo Police Station, Nwornu Daniel C, on Tuesday on a trumped up charge.

His arrest was made in a very strange and controversial circumstances after an incriminating item was planted in his compound.

After his arrest, the DPO, without investigating the case, immediately transferred Ovia’s case file to the Ebonyi State Criminal Investigative Department, Abakaliki, where he was subjected to different forms of physical torture and abuse in order to change his statement against Makwe.

SaharaReporters gathered that he was granted bail on Thursday after spending three days unlawfully in police detention and was forced to pay N50,000 as bail fee.

