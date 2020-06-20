APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom

He is to replace Victor Giadom, who resigned in 2018 to contest the 2019 governorship election as a running mate.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 20, 2020

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress in River State has recommended former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Worgu Boms, to fill the vacant post of the Deputy National Secretary of the party.

He is to replace Victor Giadom, who resigned in 2018 to contest the 2019 governorship election as a running mate.

Giadom had resigned to be running mate to Tonye Cole, Rivers governorship aspirant in the 2019 election. 

National Vice Chairman, South South, Hillard Eta, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Saturday at the National Secretariat of the party.

He said, “You are aware that on Friday a competent court of jurisdiction declared Chief Victor Giadom as not being a member of the National Working Committee and should never parade himself as such.

“Even before then, there was a resolution by the NWC asking the South South zone of the party which I head to transmit a name for his replacement or filling of the vacancy made possible by his resignation to contest as deputy governorship candidate of our party in Rivers State.

“I want to announce to the world that I am in receipt of the name of a distinguished member of this party from Rivers State to the zone for ratification in the person of Nwogu Bond Esq, a former Attorney-General of Rivers State.

“His name has been transmitted to my good office and I want to announce that in the earliest time possible, the South-South zonal executive committee will meet and ratify that name and send his same to the NWC of our great party.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, To Dump APC For PDP Next Week
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Arrives PDP National Secretariat For Screening
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Again, PDP Shifts Edo Governorship Primary
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Etsako Ward Chairman Insists
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Bayero University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Wakiki, Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, To Dump APC For PDP Next Week
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Arrives PDP National Secretariat For Screening
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Dangote Cement Fired More Than 3000 Staff Without Notice, Due Process
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Again, PDP Shifts Edo Governorship Primary
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attack Hometown Of Buhari’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Etsako Ward Chairman Insists
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Opinion "Revolution Now!" "Save Our Lives Now" By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad