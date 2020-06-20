BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole

Seventeen out of the 27 members of the executives of the All Progressives Congress in Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State have lifted the suspension on Adams Oshiomhole.

Emuakemeh Sule, Secretary of the ward, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

Oshiomhole was suspended by the party in November following his protracted disagreement with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

It was on this basis a high court in the Federal Capital Territory ordered his suspension as the party' National Chairman.

