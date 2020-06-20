BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Arrives PDP National Secretariat For Screening

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 20, 2020

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has arrived the Wadata Plaza, national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party, for his screening for the party’s governorship primaries slated for Thursday, June 25.

The governor, who was accompanied by a large crowd of supporters, arrived the secretariat at exactly 2:50pm. 

Decked in all white attire with a red cap, Obaseki moved straight to the National Working Committee Hall, venue of the screening exercise.

Earlier, three aspirants, Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide Ihama and Kenneth Imansuangbon, were screened by the committee.
 

