Despite Irregular Payment Of Beneficiaries, N-Power To Begin Fresh Recruitment

Despite the irregularities and non-payment of salaries of beneficiaries, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has announced the commencement of new recruitment into its N-Power scheme.

N-Power beneficiaries are being paid N20,000 - N40,000 monthly but the payment has always been met with uproar as beneficiaries don't get paid regularly.

The ministry on Friday announced July 26 for the commencement of enrolment for its new batch (Batch C).

The ministry said that all applicants must supply their Bank Verification Number for transparency, adding that there will be special consideration for Persons Living with Disabilities.

It added that Batch A and B beneficiaries would transit on June 30 and July 31, 2020respectively into entrepreneurship schemes.

Recall that some beneficiaries of the scheme threatened to embark on strike following non-payment of three months salaries.



Some beneficiaries have also accused the government of reneging on its promise to train Ncreatives in camp as well as the failure to secure the stipulated two months internship placement for every beneficiary.

SaharaReporters had reported that since the National Social Investment Programme was moved to the ministry, the minister, Sadiya Farouq, had been making attempts to stop some of the programmes under the scheme.

See Also Scandal Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs Accused Of Converting N-Power Beneficiaries’ Salaries To COVID-19 Palliatives