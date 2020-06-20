Enugu State House Of Assembly Shut Down Over Lawmaker’s Death

Ugwueze, according to his immediate younger brother, Ejike, died of heart failure on Friday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 20, 2020

Honourable Edward Uchenna Ubosi, Enugu State House of Assembly Speaker, on Saturday announced the closure of the Assembly Complex following the death of member representing Isi-uzo Constituency, Chijioke Ugwueze.

He said that his late brother, who was 49 years old, was hypertensive before now and complained symptoms of malaria on Friday morning. 

According to him, the late lawmaker was rushed to a private hospital in Enugu on Friday morningand was later transferred to Enugu State Teaching Hospital, Parklane, where he died in the evening.

His death came three days after that of Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Omeje.

In a statement on Saturday, the Speaker said the Assembly had been shut down because of the development to enable the government fumigate the whole complex.

He said, “However, in order to err on the side of caution while the remote and immediate cause of his death is been ascertained, the Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Uchenna Ubosi, has ordered the immediate shutdown of the Assembly complex for decontamination and also suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.

“Our heartfelt sympathies to the Ugwueze family, the wife and children, the people of Isi-Uzo Constituency, all our distinguished colleagues in Enugu State House of Assembly and Enugu State Government for this irreparable loss.”

 

