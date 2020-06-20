Global Coronavirus Cases Approach Nine Million As Death Toll Crosses 460,000

The global case recorded an addition of over 300,000 cases in two days, according to data from Worldometers, an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 20, 2020

The official global cases of Coronavirus is approaching the nine million mark as Brazil continues to record a high number of confirmed cases.

The global case recorded an addition of over 300,000 cases in two days, according to data from Worldometers, an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers.

The global cases stands at 8,734,092 as more deaths are being recorded globally.

The US is 90 to contain the spread of the virus.  

Russia, India and the United Kingdom make the top five countries hit with the virus with 569,063, 395,812, and 301,815 cases respectively.

Global death toll crosses the 460,000 mark on Friday as 4,733 deaths were recorded globally.

The pandemic Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 461,487 persons globally.

The USA also tops the chart of countries with most deaths followed by Brazil, UK, Italy and France with 121,359, 48,954, 42,461, 34,561 and 29,617 deaths respectively.

On the African continent, 288,048 cases with 7,699 deaths, a figure that has made many to hail the continent for taking proactive steps to curb the explosion of the virus.

Other countries mostly hit on the continent are Egypt with 52,211 cases, Nigeria with 18,480 cases, Ghana with 13,203 cases and Algeria with 11,504 cases.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Patients Stranded In Ondo Public Hospitals As Doctors Strike Paralyse Health Services
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Another 300 Nigerians Evacuated From Dubai Arrive Abuja
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Governor, Abiodun, Suspends Reopening Of Mosques, Churches Indefinitely
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Again, PDP Shifts Edo Governorship Primary
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Dangote Cement Fired More Than 3000 Staff Without Notice, Due Process
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, To Dump APC For PDP Next Week
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Grants Obaseki, Deputy Waiver To Contest Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I’m New APC Chairman, Giadom Says In Letter To INEC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics APC Denies Leadership Vacuum, Picks Holes In Giadom's Court Order
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attack Hometown Of Buhari’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad