Man Brutalises Wife In Ondo For Allegedly Refusing To Abort Pregnancy

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Ode-Irele in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 20, 2020

A man identified as Bebu Abiodun has been accused of brutalising his pregnant wife, Aderonke Adeymi, in Ondo State.

Abiodun, 35, was said to have battered his wife out of anger following her alleged refusal to abort a three-month-old pregnancy she had for him. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident threw the entire neighbourhood into confusion as the couple fought openly on the street. 

The 33-year-old mother of one was said to have been rushed to a private hospital in the town for treatment. 

Two younger brothers of the battered woman, Banjo and Ezekiel Adewole, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters. 

They both explained that there was no week in the nearly three-year-old marriage that a fight or quarrel didn't occur.

"Our sister had been complaining to us for a long time about how her husband had been maltreating her over every single issue since they got married. 

"We always settle issues for them because there is no perfect marriage but her sin this time around was her refusal to abort her three-month-old pregnancy which she had for Abiodun. 

"The husband want her to terminate the pregnancy and since she refused, he went ahead to beat her up and left injuries all over her face and body. 

"She told me that her husband even tried to remove the fetus himself and threathened to kill her. We don't know what had gone over him this time around," one of the brothers said.

They added that the case had been reported to the police while the family had resolve to take legal action against the alleged wife-beater. 

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the police in Ondo State, could not confirm the incident when contacted by SaharaReporters.

