Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Etsako Ward Chairman Insists

In a statement, Stephen said the ward executives, who were elected into office in 2018, remain intact and had not been displaced by anybody, describing the claims of the lifting of the suspension as a charade.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 20, 2020

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Etsako Ward 10, Edo State, Mr Oshawo Stephen, has dismissed claims that the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as a member of the party had been lifted, insisting that the ward executives stand by their suspension of the erstwhile National Chairman of the APC.   

In a statement, Stephen said the ward executives, who were elected into office in 2018, remain intact and had not been displaced by anybody, describing the claims of the lifting of the suspension as a charade. 

He said, “The suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward executives remains valid. The statements to the contrary in the media are false and should be disregarded. We stand by our decision and have no reservation on the action as it is in the best interest of the party.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

“The ward executives as well as our counterparts at the Etsako West Local Government level stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole for his divisive role in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State." 

Chairman of the APC in Etsako West LGA, Ezolomhe Rabiat, also affirmed that the local council executives were still members of the party in the state and stand by the suspension of Oshiomhole.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, To Dump APC For PDP Next Week
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Arrives PDP National Secretariat For Screening
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Again, PDP Shifts Edo Governorship Primary
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Bayero University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Wakiki, Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, To Dump APC For PDP Next Week
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Arrives PDP National Secretariat For Screening
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Dangote Cement Fired More Than 3000 Staff Without Notice, Due Process
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Again, PDP Shifts Edo Governorship Primary
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attack Hometown Of Buhari’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion "Revolution Now!" "Save Our Lives Now" By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad