Police Arrest Man For ‘Insulting, Intimidating’ President Buhari, Governor Yahaya In Gombe State

Mohammed had appeared in a video that went viral on social media where he attacked President Buhari and Governor Yahaya.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 20, 2020

A man, who identified himself as Usman Mohammed, has been arrested and charged to court for allegedly 'insulting' President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

Mohammed had appeared in a video that went viral on social media where he attacked President Buhari and Governor Yahaya.

He also threatened to lead a team to attack the duo. 

He said, “I swear to God, I am Usman Mohammed. I was born in Bambam, Balanga LGA Gombe State. O Allah, destroy Buhari and Inuwa Yahaya into pieces.

“If I can get one million persons like me, I will lead them to attack and deal with them. Go ahead and put it on the Internet, let them come and arrest me if they wish.” 

 Police Arrest Man For ‘Insulting, Intimidating’ President Buhari, Governor Yahaya In Gombe State WATCH VIDEO

Gombe State Police Public Relations Officer, Mary Malum, confirmed Mohammed’s arrest to SaharaReporters.

She said he has been charged to court for insulting and intimidating President Buhari and Governor Yahaya.

“The suspect has been charged to court for intentional insult and intimidation,” she said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Etsako Ward Chairman Insists
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, To Dump APC For PDP Next Week
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Arrives PDP National Secretariat For Screening
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Enugu State House Of Assembly Shut Down Over Lawmaker’s Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Bayero University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Wakiki, Is Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Etsako Ward Chairman Insists
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Brutalises Wife In Ondo For Allegedly Refusing To Abort Pregnancy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, To Dump APC For PDP Next Week
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Arrives PDP National Secretariat For Screening
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Insecurity: The Sleeping President! By Adbullahi D Mohammed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Enugu State House Of Assembly Shut Down Over Lawmaker’s Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Hasty Generalization Fallacy In The Classification Of Nigeria Into Three Ethnic Nationalities And The Wazobia Acronym By Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad