Release CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere, Unconditionally From Illegal Arrest, Timi Frank Tells Nigeria's Police Boss

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has asked the Inspector-General of Police Muhammed Adamu, to withdraw the strigent bail conditions placed on detained opposition leader, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Frank said the police boss knew that no serving Permanent Secretary will be bold enough to stand for an opposition leader, hence the police authority should reconsider its stand.

In May, a Federal High Court in Abuja, in a suit labelled, FHC/ABJ/CS/475/2020, barred a committee of the House of Representatives from continuing with the hearing of the case against Ugochinyere.

But despite the court order, the police went ahead and detained the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties.

In a statement on Saturday, Frank condemn the arrest of Ugochinyere, saying the police violated the law by arresting him despite a valid court order restraining such arrest.

He said, "I call on the @PoliceNG to urgently review the bail condition given to Ikenga and respect the court order restraining the police from arresting him.

"This is an attempt to silence the voice of the opposition. If the APC National Assembly leadership don't have anything to hide, then they should go to court.

"I also demand that the police authority tender a public apology for this illegal arrest."

He also warned that if the police boss refuses to obey the rule of law and the court order restraining his men from arresting Ikenga, he will have no option than to report Inspector-General of Police to the International Criminal Court and also ask that a visa ban be placed on the police boss.



