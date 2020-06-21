Armed Men Storm Nigerian High Commission In Ghana, Demolish Staff Quarters

SaharaReporters gathered that the building was being constructed to house staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 21, 2020

Armed men on Friday stormed the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana with bulldozers, demolishing a block of apartments on the property.

SaharaReporters gathered that the building was being constructed to house staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.

A worker with the High Commission complained about the lackluster attitude of the Ghanaian Police in handling the situation.  The staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana said to have been demolished by a businessman. ChannelsTV

He said the policemen watched from afar as the building was being destroyed without doing anything.

The worker said a Ghanaian businessman had claimed that the building was being built on his land.

He said the man showed up last week with some pieces of evidence to support his claim and began to knock down the fence surrounding the building.
 

Saharareporters, New York

