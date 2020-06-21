Gunmen Kill 23 Persons In Zamfara Community During Deadly Raid

The attack also left dozens of persons wounded and currently receiving treatment at Dansadau General Hospital.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 21, 2020

At least 23 persons lost their lives on Saturday after gunmen stormed Ruwan Tofa Village in Zamfara State, leaving behind a trail of destruction and devastation.



According to a resident of the community, who confirmed the news to SaharaReporters, at least three members of the community have remained missing since after the attack.  

The resident added that they were all currently living in fear of another attack following the spate of killings by armed gangs in many parts of Northern Nigeria in recent times. 

