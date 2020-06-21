Gunmen Kill ACPN Publicity Secretary In Abuja

Gunmen have killed the National Publicity Secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, Mr Sunday Ike.

Ike was murdered on Friday night at his pharmacy; Suncell Pharmacy Limited, located at Gwaripa, FCT, Abuja.

National Chairman of ACPN, Samuel Adekola, confirmed the development to SaharaReporters in a chat.

Adekola said the ACPN National Publicity Secretary was planning to close his shop when the gunmen stormed into the premises and killed him.

He said, “We have been condoling with his immediate family since yesterday and members of the ACPN nationwide for this painful loss.

“The gruesome killing of Ike is just like one too many and we want the security agencies to quickly unravel those behind this evil act because we are all in pain right now.

"The attack on our members is becoming too much and this is more reason we are calling on the Federal Government to address the issue of insecurity in this country."

Adekola added that the incident was reported to the police in Gwaripa while the corpse of Ike had also been moved to a morgue.