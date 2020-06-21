Gunmen Kill ACPN Publicity Secretary In Abuja

Ike was murdered on Friday night at his pharmacy; Suncell Pharmacy Limited, located at Gwaripa, FCT, Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 21, 2020

Gunmen have killed the National Publicity Secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, Mr Sunday Ike.

Ike was murdered on Friday night at his pharmacy; Suncell Pharmacy Limited, located at Gwaripa, FCT, Abuja. 

National Chairman of ACPN, Samuel Adekola, confirmed the development to SaharaReporters in a chat. 

Adekola said the ACPN National Publicity Secretary was planning to close his shop when the gunmen stormed into the premises and killed him.

He said, “We have been condoling with his immediate family since yesterday and members of the ACPN nationwide for this painful loss.

“The gruesome killing of Ike is just like one too many and we want the security agencies to quickly unravel those behind this evil act because we are all in pain right now. 

"The attack on our members is becoming too much and this is more reason we are calling on the Federal Government to address the issue of insecurity in this country."

Adekola added that the incident was reported to the police in Gwaripa while the corpse of Ike had also been moved to a morgue.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Etsako Ward Chairman Insists
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Brutalises Wife In Ondo For Allegedly Refusing To Abort Pregnancy
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Orders Police Commissioner To Block Deputy Governor, Ajayi, From Moving Personal Belongings Out Of Government House Over Plans To Defect To PDP
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Enugu State House Of Assembly Shut Down Over Lawmaker’s Death
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Etsako Ward Chairman Insists
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Brutalises Wife In Ondo For Allegedly Refusing To Abort Pregnancy
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Bayero University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Wakiki, Is Dead
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Orders Police Commissioner To Block Deputy Governor, Ajayi, From Moving Personal Belongings Out Of Government House Over Plans To Defect To PDP
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Enugu State House Of Assembly Shut Down Over Lawmaker’s Death
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Insecurity: The Sleeping President! By Adbullahi D Mohammed
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Arrives PDP National Secretariat For Screening
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Hasty Generalization Fallacy In The Classification Of Nigeria Into Three Ethnic Nationalities And The Wazobia Acronym By Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion The Demystification Of Mr. Muhammed Buhari By Dr. Prince Charles Dickson
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad