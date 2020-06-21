Rape: Police In Nigeria Encouraging Victim Shaming, Stigma —Experts

Experts have attributed the perpetuating of social and cultural stereotypes around rape in Nigeria to the reaction of the Nigeria Police Force when sexual assault cases are reported.



This was made known in a webinar organised by the American Corner and Boundless Hands Africa Initiative For Women and Children titled Addressing Gender-based Violence During COVID-19 and Beyond monitored by SaharaReporters.



Anthonia Ojenabo, one of the speakers, said most victims do not speak up when they are abused because when they do, they are bullied by society and even law enforcement officers.

She said, "Pre-COVID-19, cases were on a weekly basis but it intensified because people were on lockdown with their abusers and couldn't go out. Because of culture, the Nigerian culture of stigma and silence, people don't talk. Abusers rape and beat up spouses and the few who talk have been bullied.





"This week alone 34 cases were recorded in Anambra.



"The police have not been helpful. We reported a case to the police station and the police asked us why we are shouting? That is it not because of how the lady dressed that she was raped? We had to start educating them that it's not about dressing. The 3, 7 or 12 year-old children that were raped, what did they wear to tempt a man to have an erection? We had to enlighten them.



"The case of Uwaila sparked many people to speak out, so it's not as if rape cases increased during the pandemic but the pandemic and social media escalated the cases and made it more visible.

"Rapist rape because they want to rape, it's about power and dominance."



Another speaker, Karabo Mokgonyana, who is an African Union Peace Ambassador, said the situation in South Africa is dire just like the rest of the continent and needs targeted intervention to protect women and girls.



Describing the situation, she said, "South Africa is on fire. Two days ago the South African President described it as a pandemic like COVID-19.



"The statistics keep increasing, 2,300 cases of sexual violence was reported in South Africa during the first week of COVID-19, femicides are also increasing."



She called for intentional and inclusive approaches in tackling the problem of rape such as canvassing for societal and behavioural change, maximising educational structure to inform about gender based violence.



"There has to be access for remote communities to education materials on ending gender based violence, curriculum inclusion of topics in gender based violence, corporation of local media, sensitisation of public servants, safe spaces at local level as well as legal and security services," she added.