Those Who Demolished Nigerian High Commission Will Be Punished, Ghanaian Government Says

SaharaReporters had reported that some unidentified armed men stormed the building in Accra, the capital city on Friday, demolishing some apartments under construction.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 21, 2020

The Ghanaian Government has promised to punished those involved in the demolition of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

SaharaReporters had reported that some unidentified armed men stormed the building in Accra, the capital city on Friday, demolishing some apartments under construction.

The building was being constructed to house staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.

In a statement, Ghana’s Ministry of fmForeign Affairs and Regional Intervention said the incident was being investigated with the aim of bringing perpetrators to book.  The staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana said to have been demolished by a businessman. ChannelsTV

The statement reads, “It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that unidentified individuals had allegedly breached the premises of the Nigeria High Commission in Accra and demolished its property under construction around 10:30pm on Friday, 19th June, 2020.

“The ministry views with concern this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR. 1961).  See Also Ghana Armed Men Storm Nigerian High Commission In Ghana, Demolish Staff Quarters 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book. Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has beefed up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.

“Whilst expressing regrets over the incident, the ministry wishes to reassure the diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigeria High Commission in particular, that Ghana remains a Iaw-abiding country that upholds the principle of the rule of law, where due process is followed at all times. The Government will, therefore, not relent on its primary obligation to guarantee the safety of members of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana Armed Men Storm Nigerian High Commission In Ghana, Demolish Staff Quarters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Ghana’s Electoral Commission Writes To Togolese EC For Copy Of Voters Register
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Policy Expert Kicks Against New ‘Spy Bill’
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo Officially Declared President-Elect Of Ghana
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education Ghana University Dismissal Of Nigerian Professor Appropriate, Says Country's Minister, Mensah Bonsu
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Ghana Ghana Records First Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Hiker Dies After Falling From Abuja Mountain
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Kogi Customary Court Of Appeal President, Atadoga, Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Group Slams Arewa Youth Forum President Over Inflammatory Comments
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion 'War' In The Villa: Aisha Buhari Vs The Cabal By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Letter Open Letter To Mrs Sowore By Agena Bob Ande
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Akeredolu Accuses Deputy Of Attempting To Move State Items From Government House
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill ACPN Publicity Secretary In Abuja
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Etsako Ward Chairman Insists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana Armed Men Storm Nigerian High Commission In Ghana, Demolish Staff Quarters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad