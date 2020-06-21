Those Who Demolished Nigerian High Commission Will Be Punished, Ghanaian Government Says

The Ghanaian Government has promised to punished those involved in the demolition of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

SaharaReporters had reported that some unidentified armed men stormed the building in Accra, the capital city on Friday, demolishing some apartments under construction.

The building was being constructed to house staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.

In a statement, Ghana's Ministry of fmForeign Affairs and Regional Intervention said the incident was being investigated with the aim of bringing perpetrators to book.

The statement reads, “It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that unidentified individuals had allegedly breached the premises of the Nigeria High Commission in Accra and demolished its property under construction around 10:30pm on Friday, 19th June, 2020.

"The ministry views with concern this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR. 1961).

“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book. Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has beefed up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.

“Whilst expressing regrets over the incident, the ministry wishes to reassure the diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigeria High Commission in particular, that Ghana remains a Iaw-abiding country that upholds the principle of the rule of law, where due process is followed at all times. The Government will, therefore, not relent on its primary obligation to guarantee the safety of members of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana.”

