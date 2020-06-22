Again, Bandits Attack Katsina Communities, Kill Three Persons

Gunmen early on Monday attacked some villages in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing three persons and kidnapping one in the process.

A resident of the area told SaharaReporters that a large number of their animals and food items were also carted away.

He said the bandits attacked the villages around 1:00am with guns on motorcycles.

The latest attack happened days after some residents protested killings by bandits in the state.

The protesters called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari. See Also Sahara Reporters Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina

In May, bandits attacked communities in Katsina State, killing at least 30 persons.

Musa Umar Uba, village head of Daura, President Buhari’s hometown in Katsina, was also kidnapped by bandits.

See Also Sahara Reporters 153 Killed By Bandits In Katsina In Less Than Sixty days—Report