Again, Bandits Attack Katsina Communities, Kill Three Persons

The latest attack happened days after some residents protested killings by bandits in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2020

Gunmen early on Monday attacked some villages in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing three persons and kidnapping one in the process.

A resident of the area told SaharaReporters that a large number of their animals and food items were also carted away.

He said the bandits attacked the villages around 1:00am with guns on motorcycles. 

The protesters called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari.

In May, bandits attacked communities in Katsina State, killing at least 30 persons.

Musa Umar Uba, village head of Daura, President Buhari’s hometown in Katsina, was also kidnapped by bandits.



