BREAKING: Ize-Iyamu Emerges Edo APC Governorship Candidate

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, one of the governorship aspirants on the All Progressives Congress platform in Edo State, has emerged winner of the party’s direct primary conducted on Monday.

Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee and Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, disclosed this on Monday in Benin, the state capital.

Ize-Iyamu polled 27,838 votes, while his closest rival, Dr Pius Odubu, scored 3,776.

Another contestant, Osaro Obaze, polled 2,751 votes.

Uzodinma further said that the election was a formality in accordance with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission as the other aspirants had already stepped down before the exercise.

