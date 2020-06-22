BREAKING: Ize-Iyamu Emerges Edo APC Governorship Candidate

Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee and Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, disclosed this on Monday in Benin, the state capital.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2020

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, one of the governorship aspirants on the All Progressives Congress platform in Edo State, has emerged winner of the party’s direct primary conducted on Monday.

Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee and Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, disclosed this on Monday in Benin, the state capital.

Ize-Iyamu polled 27,838 votes, while his closest rival, Dr Pius Odubu, scored 3,776. 

Another contestant, Osaro Obaze, polled 2,751 votes.

Uzodinma further said that the election was a formality in accordance with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission as the other aspirants had already stepped down before the exercise.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Meets APC Governors Over Party Crisis
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protest Rocks APC Secretariat In Abuja As Group Calls For Dissolution of National Working Committee
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Ondo Commissioner Sacked By Governor Akeredolu Set To Join PDP
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Condemns Police Involvement In Politics
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: Northern Youth Warn Politicians To Stop Destabilising Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections President Trump Mocked For Low Attendance At Tulsa Rally
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Meets APC Governors Over Party Crisis
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Hiker Dies After Falling From Abuja Mountain
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Rearrests Ex-Civil Servant Over N3bn Pension Scam
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Ghana There Must Be No Reprisal, Ghanaian Lawmakers Call For Calm Over Demolition Of Nigeria Building In Ghana
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Demands Prosecution Of Council Official Who Assaulted Woman Over N15,000 Bribe In Ogun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protest Rocks APC Secretariat In Abuja As Group Calls For Dissolution of National Working Committee
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Letter Open Letter To Mrs Sowore By Agena Bob Ande
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Ondo Commissioner Sacked By Governor Akeredolu Set To Join PDP
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Kogi Customary Court Of Appeal President, Atadoga, Is Dead
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Condemns Police Involvement In Politics
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Vulcanizer Arrested In Ogun For Stealing Female Customer’s Pants
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad