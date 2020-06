President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with All Progressives Congress governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



SaharaReporters gathered that the President summoned the governors to the meeting as part of efforts to resolve the leadership crisis in the party.

Those at the meeting are Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, and Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.