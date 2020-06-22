BREAKING: Protest Rocks APC Secretariat In Abuja As Group Calls For Dissolution of National Working Committee

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Meets APC Governors Over Party Crisis Protesters under the platform of Concerned All Progressives Congress Members have demonstrated at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, calling for the dissolution of the present National Working Committee of the party.



The protesters gave President Muhammadu Buhari and National Executive Committee of the party 72 hours to convey an emergency meeting and dissolve the present NWC.

Leader of the group, Opokwu Ogenyi, said the present NWC had caused more harm and bastardised the party and that there was the need to salvage the party from total collapse.



Opokwu said, "This present National Working Committee has caused us to lose seven states to the opposition. APC had twenty four states governors before the present NWC, today we have 18 governors. Just yesterday, the deputy governor of Ondo State left us and joined opposition Peoples Democratic Party."



Opokwu berated the leadership crisis that has engulfed the ruling party leading to four individuals laying claim to the Acting National Chairman position.



The group maintained that any attempt to keep the NWC further would destroy and disintegrate the party.



The protesters vowed to extend the protest to other states if the highest decision making body refused to convey the meeting.